Newsvine

Audrey Warde

Audrey Warde does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About The piano keys are black and white but they sound like a million colors in your mind. Articles: 0 Seeds: 248 Comments: 0 Since: Feb 2016

LCD Soundsystem just dropped a brand new non-album single

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Audrey Warde View Original Article: thepianoaintgotnowrongnotes.jimdo.com
Seeded on Thu Aug 31, 2017 10:04 PM
    Discuss:

    LCD Soundsystem are set to release their brand new record,American Dream, tomorrow, so you can't really blame the group for being a little bit excited. In fact, they're so excited that they just
    released a brand new single to celebrate, but this one won't be featured on the new record.

    One day out rom the release of their long-awaited comeback albumAmerican Dream, LCD Soundsystem have given fans a little treat, by way of a brand new song titled 'pulse (v. 1).'. At almost 14
    minutes long, it's a quirky, undulating number that is completely instrumental, showing off James Murphy's more experimental side.

    Oh, and the best news about the new track? It's yours for free! You can go and download it right now, courtesy of the band.

    While the group received a bit of backlash for the artwork to their
    new album    , critical reception has mainly been positive for the
    new songs that they have released so far    . We also scored the
    new single 'Tonite' a little while ago    , while fans who saw the band on their recent Aussie tour would have been lucky enough to preview a few extra cuts from the album.

    It's not clear at this stage what the history behind the new track is, whether it was cut from the album for time, an experimental piece from the same sessions, or even a long-lost piece of music
    that is finally seeing the light of day.

    Whatever the case, new music from LCD Soundsystem can never be a bad thing. With the group's first record in seven years,American Dream, set to drop tomorrow, there's going to be plenty of new
    LCD Soundsystem music to sink your teeth into, so maybe use this new instrumental one as a bit of a palate cleanser before you dive into all the fresh hits we'll be getting soon.

    You can download'pulse (v. 1).' for free right here, or you can stream it below.

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor