The War on Drugs float down the Schuylkill River in new Pain video: Watch

Over the past several months, The War on Drugs have been heavily promoting their major label debut album,A Deeper Understanding, in anticipation of its release on August 25th. Today, they've unveiled a new video for the latest teaser track, Pain.

Whereas the indie rockers called upondirector Brett Haley (The Hero,I'll See You In My Dreams) and actorFrankie Faison(The Wire) for the heartwarming Holding On video, they've taken a simpler route with the new visual treatment. Directed by Emmett Malloy, the black-and-white clip features the band performing Pain on a barge floating down their hometown Philadelphia waterfront. Watch it above.

Earlier this month, The War on Drugs showcased Pain on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Previous offerings from their follow-up to 2014's stellar Lost in the Dream includeHolding On,Thinking of a Place, andStrangest Thing.