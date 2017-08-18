Lil B's first mixtape in a year-and-a-half, Black Ken, was slated to be released tomorrow (August 17), according to the Berkeleyrapper's tweets and an iTunes preorder link. However, today, a free stream of the 27-song tape surfaced on the mixtape site DatPiff, apparently posted by Lil B's official account. It was surprising, given the fact
Lil B Says Mixtape Site Datpiff Intentionally Leaked His New Black Ken Mixtape [UPDATED]
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu Aug 17, 2017 9:47 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment