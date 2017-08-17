Adam Sandler leads a family singalong in the first trailer for Noah Baumbach's The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected): Watch

One of the most buzzed-about movies about this year's Cannes Film Festival was The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected), the latest from Noah Baumbach. This comes as little surprise, what with Baumbach's oeuvre-The Squid and the Whale, While We're Young, Frances Ha, the underrated Greenberg-being nearly untouchable. What was a surprise, however, was that the film stars Adam Sandler alongside the likes of Ben Stiller, Dustin Hoffman, and Emma Thompson.

It's no secret that there's a brilliant actor hidden beneath Sandler's whackadoo schtick; we've seen it in films like Punch Drunk Love and Funny People, where he leverages his manic, unbridled energy into a recognizable kind of self-sabotage. And early reviews out of Cannes are very favorable towards the actor, implying thatThe Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)will find Sandler again tapping into whatever pathos floats among the farts.

The trailer itself is a tiny delight, a minute-long peek that finds Sandler, Hoffman, and the rest of their clan singing a song about someone named Byron against scenes of what looks like the kind of seriocomic family drama in which Baumbach's always been most comfortable. Watch the full thing above.

The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)premieres on Netflix on October 13th.