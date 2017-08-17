Newsvine

ASAP Mob debut new song Feels So Good on Fallon: Watch

Current Status: Published (4)
View Original Article: thepianoaintgotnowrongnotes.jimdo.com
Seeded on Wed Aug 16, 2017 9:56 PM
    August 25th marks the release ofASAP Mob's latest mixtape, Cozy Tapes: Vol 2: Too Cozy. Ahead of the big
    day, the hip-hop collective led byASAP RockyandASAP Fergappeared on The Tonight Show on Tuesday to debut a brand new song named Feels So Good. The Mob began
    their performance in the backstage area of the program, rhyming and kneeling by shelves and camera equipment, before eventually wrapping up on stage.Catch the replay up above.

    To coincide with the performance, ASAP Mob also dropped the official music video for Feels So Good, set in some kind of warehouse with a large white backdrop. See that below.

    Along with Feels So Good, previous singles Wrong and
    RAF, featuring Frank Ocean,Playboi
    Carti, Migos' Quavo, and Lil Uzi Vert, are included on Too Cozy. To support the project, the New York outfit will embark on a North American tour beginning in September.

    ASAP Mob 2017 Tour Dates:

    09/23 Lowell, MA @ Tsongas Center *

    09/25 New York, NY @ SummerStage*

    09/26 Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage*

    09/27 Washington, DC @ Echostage

    09/29 Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

    10/12 Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

    10/14 Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre*

    10/16 Tulsa, OK @ Cain's Ballroom*

    10/18 Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

    10/19 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

    10/21 Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre*

    10/22 San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

    10/24 Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall*

    10/25 San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium*

    10/27 Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds

    10/28 Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

    10/30 Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater*

    11/01 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex*

    11/03 Broomfield, CO @ 1stBank Center

    * = w/ Playboi Carti

    & = w/ Key!

    # = w/ Cozy Boys

