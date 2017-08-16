Taylor Swift's groping trial marks her long-awaited political awakening | Ben Beaumont-Thomas

Attacked for her silence during the 2016 presidential election and over the Black Lives Matter movement, Taylor Swift has, by countersuing a man who groped her, finally made a universal feminist statement

Ben Beaumont-Thomas is the Guardian's music editor

Taylor Swift has been victorious in her court case against David Mueller, a Denver DJ who, a jury decided, groped the pop singer by putting his hand up her skirt at a meet-and-greet. His girlfriend stood unaware alongside Swift.

Swift initially absorbed the shock so she could continue the meet-and-greet session, but later made Mueller have his day in court, countersuing him after he sued her for $3m. He had argued that he did not grope her, and had lost his job due to the accusations.

