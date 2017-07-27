Lana Del Rey review cool cipher opens up a Lynchian dreamworld

Brixton Academy, London

Launching her album Lust for Life, Lana Del Rey's newfound politics are nowhere to be seen but her melancholia is magnetic

Lana Del Rey has thrived by pitching herself as the antithesis of a 21st-century pop star. She values privacy and understatement, emitting a forcefield of self-containment that stops even the most ardent admirer from getting too close. Her outlier persona ushered her 2012 breakthrough, Born to Die, to 7m sales, and the strategy is still potent: the just-released fourth album, Lust for Life, is currently outselling everything except Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott. On stage, apart from a few incongruously chirpy remarks Oh my gosh, thank you so much! are her first words tonight she's a cipher, gliding through her hour-long show in a state of serenity-noir. At times, it's as if there's no there there.

