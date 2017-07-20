Modest Mouse announce new US tour dates

Photo by Ben Kaye

It seemsModest Mouseis getting in the habit of expanding their tour schedule every few months. After adding fall tour dates to their itinerary a few weeks ago, Isaac Brock& co. have now tacked on more September stops.

As the band continues to support 2015'sStrangers to Ourselves, the band will trek through the South in early September.That includes multiple-city runs through Florida and Texas, as well as stops in Atlanta and New Orleans. Find their complete itinerary below.

Modest Mouse 2017 Tour Dates:

09/06 Miami, FL @ The Fillmore

09/07 Saint Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

09/08 Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

09/10 Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

09/11 New Orleans, LA @ Civic Center

09/12 Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

09/14 Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

09/15 Canyon Lake, TX @ Whitewater Amphitheatre

09/17 Tucson, AZ @ The Rialto

09/19 Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Ballroom

09/21 Puyallup, WA @ Washington State Fair ^

09/22 Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater ^

09/23 Boise, ID @ Summerfield at Memorial Stadium ^

09/24 Missoula, MT @ Big Sky Brewing Co

09/26 Fargo, ND @ Bluestem Center for the Arts Amphitheater

09/27 Sioux Falls, SD @ The District

09/29 Saint Paul, MN @ Myth Live

09/30 Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field #

10/01 Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

10/03 Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace

10/04 Columbus, OH @ Express Live

10/06 Ithaca, NY @ State Theater

10/07 Northampton, MA @ John M Green Hall at Smith College

10/08 Portland, ME @ State Theater

10/10 Providence, RI @ Lupo's

10/11 Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

10/13 Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theater

10/14 Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theater

10/15 Richmond, VA @ The National

^ = w/ Built to Spill

# = w/ Gogol Bordello

Revisit the video forStrangers to Ourselves single The Ground Walks, With Time in a Box: