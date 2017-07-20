Newsvine

Modest Mouse announce new US tour dates

    Photo by Ben Kaye

    It seemsModest Mouseis getting in the habit of expanding their tour schedule every few months. After adding fall tour dates to their itinerary a few weeks ago, Isaac Brock& co. have now tacked on more September stops.

    (Read:Ranking: Every Alternative Rock No. 1 Hit from Worst toBest)

    As the band continues to support 2015'sStrangers to Ourselves, the band will trek through the South in early September.That includes multiple-city runs through Florida and Texas, as well as stops in Atlanta and New Orleans. Find their complete itinerary below.

    Modest Mouse 2017 Tour Dates:

    09/06 Miami, FL @ The Fillmore

    09/07 Saint Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

    09/08 Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

    09/10 Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

    09/11 New Orleans, LA @ Civic Center

    09/12 Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

    09/14 Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

    09/15 Canyon Lake, TX @ Whitewater Amphitheatre

    09/17 Tucson, AZ @ The Rialto

    09/19 Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Ballroom

    09/21 Puyallup, WA @ Washington State Fair ^

    09/22 Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater ^

    09/23 Boise, ID @ Summerfield at Memorial Stadium ^

    09/24 Missoula, MT @ Big Sky Brewing Co

    09/26 Fargo, ND @ Bluestem Center for the Arts Amphitheater

    09/27 Sioux Falls, SD @ The District

    09/29 Saint Paul, MN @ Myth Live

    09/30 Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field #

    10/01 Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

    10/03 Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace

    10/04 Columbus, OH @ Express Live

    10/06 Ithaca, NY @ State Theater

    10/07 Northampton, MA @ John M Green Hall at Smith College

    10/08 Portland, ME @ State Theater

    10/10 Providence, RI @ Lupo's

    10/11 Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

    10/13 Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theater

    10/14 Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theater

    10/15 Richmond, VA @ The National

    ^ = w/ Built to Spill

    # = w/ Gogol Bordello

    Revisit the video forStrangers to Ourselves single The Ground Walks, With Time in a Box:

