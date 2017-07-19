Latitude Festival - Henham Park

Returning for the 12th year, Latitude Festival takes to Henham Park for another year of luminous sheep, enchanted forests and the most eclectic festival line up of this year. Stating that Latitude's musical bill is broad is an understatement, catching the likes of Katherine Jenkins on the waterfront before electronic dance rock band Otzeki are throwing themselves into the middle of a dance circle at the Lake Stage. With something for everyone, Latitude 2017 is right when they say they provide the biggest offering of music, theatre, dance, film, cabaret and literature.