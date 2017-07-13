John Oliver is the new voice of Zazu in the upcoming Lion King remake

The idea of a live-action update ofThe Lion Kingis still a little strange. Sure,Beauty and the Beastclearing a global billion means that every animated Disney movie of note (and if films likePete's Dragonare any indication, even those that aren't) is on its way to a big-budget modern reimagining. But evenThe Jungle Bookat least has Mowgli to its credit; a realisticLion Kingis still a movie full of animated animals, which draws the whole concept of live-action into question. Come 2019, though, we're hopeful that Jon Favreau will find a way to update the 1994 classic that adds new life to Disney's classic tale of life, death, and the circular nature of all things. Or, y'know, it'll be the same movie and still print money. Either or.

Favreau has been assembling a formidable cast for the upcoming project, with Donald Glover slated to play Simba, Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen stepping in for Timon and Pumbaa, and James Earl Jones reprising his inimitable voice work as Mufasa. There are also those rumors ofBeyonc being Disney's top pick for Nala. Now,The Wrapreports that John Oliver (he of every twentysomething's favorite edutainment programLast Week Tonight) has signed on to the hotly anticipated film, to take over as Mufasa's chief advisor Zazu.

Oliver will take over for Rowan Atkinson, whose comically nervous work made for some of the funniest stuff in what's otherwise a frequently depressing film for children. Whether Oliver will be tasked with singing I've Got a Lovely Bunch of Coconuts for Scar's entertainment remains to be seen, but the comedian's signature delivery would seem to fit the loyal, embattled bird like a glove.The Lion King is currently scheduled for release on July 19th, 2019.