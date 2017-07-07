Kele Okereke webchat post your questions now

The Bloc Party frontman is about to release his third solo album, inspired by becoming a father for the first time here's your chance to grill him on everything from changing direction to changing nappies. Add your questions below, and join us live from 12pm BST on Friday 7 July

Kele Okereke has had what can only be described as a restless career. As frontman of Bloc Party, he was at the forefront of the mid-noughties indie boom, rejuvenating British guitar music alongside bands such as Franz Ferdinand and Arctic Monkeys. His solo career has proved an outlet to indulge his love of electronic music, with albums The Boxer and Trick. Along the way, Okereke has appeared on the cover of Attitude magazine, bickered with Oasis and written for the Guardian about identity politics, homophobia and Destiny's Child.

Recently, Okereke became a father for the first time and the experience informed his forthcoming third solo album, Fatherland, which represents another stylistic change for the singer, away from the dancefloor and towards acoustic folk. Nick Drake and Joni Mitchell are among the influences, while Olly Alexander and Corinne Bailey Rae are onboard for duets.

