Travis Scott review hip-hop renegade soars on eagle's wings

Brixton Academy, London

Parading his perfect abs, the ripped rapper mashes melody with skull-crushing intensity in an electrifying display of passion and control

Now a tabloid fixture thanks to his budding relationship with Kylie enviable curves Jenner, 25-year-old Travis Scott is far

stranger than your average paparazzo'd rapper. He's part of the current hook-focused paradigm that bases tracks around monolithic singsong melodies and his are some of the best but as the

slam-dancing, punk T-shirted crowd at the first of two sold-out London shows suggest, he draws from something far gloomier than champagne and diamonds.

During a slightly uneven warmup set from his DJ that hops between bona fide smashes, odd old-school selections, and Giggs and Stormzy cuts presumably from a CD-R marked UK crowd-pleasers, the

sweating audience are already being hosed down by security. Their energy threatens to sour as the clock ticks towards 10, but quickly returns as they see where their ticket money has been spent:

black drapes fall to reveal Scott riding an enormous animatronic eagle with glowing eyes, gobbled entrails dripping from its maw. It is pure cock-rock camp, heightened further by Scott's own

theatrics.

Continue reading...