A stack of Splendour sideshows just announced their Aussie support acts

Splendour in the Grass is just around the corner, but for anyone who missed out on tickets or just had their heart set on a certain band, it's the sideshows we're really hanging for. Now, a handful of the artists about to make their way over have announced who'll be joining them at the gigs, and it's a genuinely great assortment of emerging local talent.

First up, if you're heading along to see Bishop Briggs, get down early for emerging production talent Mookhi. George Ezra will be bringing along alt-pop talent Ainslie Wills, and Haim are joined by POND/Tame Impala guitarist-turned-songwriter Cameron Avery.

Buzzworthy alt-trio LANY have picked enigmatic new multi-instrumentalist Ric Rufio for their gig, and the dance-crazy alt-electro artist Mossy will be joining The Lemon Twigs, while young rapper Mallrat supports Maggie Rogers, continuing a year of big moves that just saw her ink a new U.S. deal and pick up a big sync with Google.

Finally, plenty of people were crossing fingers for Tove Lo sideshows, and the Swedish singer has picked up a great support in beloved Sydney quartet Tigertown.

If any of these new additions have tipped you over the line, you can check the full list of sideshows here, although many of these have already sold out so best of luck.

