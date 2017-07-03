Newsvine

Kanye West Reportedly Leaves Tidal Over Financial Dispute

Seeded by Audrey Warde View Original Article: wardepiano92.wordpress.com
Seeded on Mon Jul 3, 2017 3:29 PM
    Kanye West is one of the original artist owners of Tidal, but he's been chafing under the Apple/Tidal bullshit for a while now, and TMZ reports that he's just walked away from Tidal over a financial dispute. According to sources connected to Tidal, Kanye is claiming that the company owes him over $3 million

