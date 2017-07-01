Newsvine

Liam Gallagher unveils new solo single Chinatown: Stream

Seeded by Audrey Warde
Seeded on Fri Jun 30, 2017 9:32 PM
    Photo by Nathan Dainty

    Former Oasis singer Liam Gallagher is set to release his debut solo album, As You Were, on October 6th. Of the 12 songs making up the album's tracklist, Wall of Glass was previously released as the lead single. Now, Gallagher has let loose a second teaser track in the form of Chinatown. Listen below.

    I didn't want to be reinventing anything or going off on a space jazz odyssey, Gallagher previously said ofAs You Were. It's the Lennon 'Cold Turkey' vibe, The Stones, the classics. But done my way, now.

    Check out the newly revealed tracklist below.

    As You Were Tracklist:

    01. Wall of Glass

    02. Bold

    03. Greedy Soul

    04. Paper Crown

    05. For What It's Worth

    06. When I'm In Need

    07. You Better Run

    08. I Get By

    09. Chinatown

    10. Come Back to Me

    11. Universal Gleam

    12. I've All I Need

    13. Doesn't Have To Be That Way (Bonus Track)

    14. All My People / All Mankind (Bonus Track)

    15. I Never Wanna Be Like You (Bonus Track)

