Liam Gallagher unveils new solo single Chinatown: Stream

Photo by Nathan Dainty
Former Oasis singer Liam Gallagher is set to release his debut solo album, As You Were, on October 6th. Of the 12 songs making up the album's tracklist, Wall of Glass was previously released as the lead single. Now, Gallagher has let loose a second teaser track in the form of Chinatown. Listen below.
I didn't want to be reinventing anything or going off on a space jazz odyssey, Gallagher previously said ofAs You Were. It's the Lennon 'Cold Turkey' vibe, The Stones, the classics. But done my way, now.
Check out the newly revealed tracklist below.
As You Were Tracklist:
01. Wall of Glass
02. Bold
03. Greedy Soul
04. Paper Crown
05. For What It's Worth
06. When I'm In Need
07. You Better Run
08. I Get By
09. Chinatown
10. Come Back to Me
11. Universal Gleam
12. I've All I Need
13. Doesn't Have To Be That Way (Bonus Track)
14. All My People / All Mankind (Bonus Track)
15. I Never Wanna Be Like You (Bonus Track)