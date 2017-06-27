The National, Local Natives, 1,000 more to perform in-home concerts for refugee awareness

Photos by Ben Kaye and Killian Young

In order to increase awareness and raise funds for the ongoing refugee crisis, Amnesty International and Sofar Sounds have announced their new Give a Home concert series. The event will take place on September 20th with 1,000 musicians performing in 60 cities across the world at intimate, in-home shows.

Artists so far confirmed to be participating includeThe National, Local Natives, Nigel Godrich, Hot Chip, Julien Baker, Frightened Rabbit, DWN, Billy Bragg, Above & Beyond, Kate Tempest, Jessie Ware, Oh Wonder, Nothing but Thieves, Rodrigo y Gabriela, The Naked and Famous, The Staves, Frank Turner, and more. Each concert will feature at least two performances in someone's home, and many of the lineups are being kept secret until the actual event. To find out who's playing in your city and to register for tickets, head to Sofar Sounds. Registration is free, though making a donation to Amnesty International is encouraged.

Music and art have always been powerful partners to the cause of justice because they share an ability to stir something deep within us, secretary general of Amnesty International Salil Shetty said in a statement (via Billboard).They help us to look beyond borders and see what unites us.The shows will be an opportunity to reflect on our shared humanity and strengthen our resolve to tackle this unprecedented humanitarian challenge.

Here's a full list of the announced acts so far:

Above & Beyond

Bad Suns

Band of Skulls

Benjamin Francis Leftwich

Billy Bragg

Broods

Cosmo Sheldrake

DWN

David Arnold and Michael Price

David Wrench (DJ Set)

Daughter

Eliza & The Bear

ESKA

Fenech Soler

Flyte (DJ Set)

Fossils

Frank Turner

Freshlyground

Frightened Rabbit

Ghetts

Gorgon City

Gregory Porter

Grouplove

Hot Chip

Hudson Taylor

Indian Ocean

Jack Garratt

James Morrison

Jessie Ware

JP Cooper

Julien Baker

Kate Tempest

Kevin Ross

Kiah Victoria

KT Tunstall

Lewis Watson

Lianne La Havas

Local Natives

Matthew Herbert (DJ Set)

Megan Washington

Morcheeba

Nadine Shah

Ngaiire

Nigel Godrich (DJ Set)

Nina Nesbitt

Nothing but Thieves

Oh Wonder

Paper Route

Parvaaz

Phoebe Ryan

POLIA

Public Service Broadcasting

Reverend And The Makers

Ritviz

Rodrigo y Gabriela

Rudimental

Sampa the Great

SK Shlomo

Skrat

Suli Breaks

The Fratellis

The Griswolds

The Jezabels

The Naked and Famous

The National

The Staves

Tokio Myers

Toothless

Wild Beasts

William Fitzsimmons

Zero 7 (DJ Set)