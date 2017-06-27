Newsvine

The National, Local Natives, 1,000 more to perform in-home concerts for refugee awareness

View Original Article: wardepiano92.livejournal.com
Seeded on Tue Jun 27, 2017 3:36 PM
    Photos by Ben Kaye and Killian Young

    In order to increase awareness and raise funds for the ongoing refugee crisis, Amnesty International and Sofar Sounds have announced their new Give a Home concert series. The event will take place on September 20th with 1,000 musicians performing in 60 cities across the world at intimate, in-home shows.

    Artists so far confirmed to be participating includeThe National, Local Natives, Nigel Godrich, Hot Chip, Julien Baker, Frightened Rabbit, DWN, Billy Bragg, Above & Beyond, Kate Tempest, Jessie Ware, Oh Wonder, Nothing but Thieves, Rodrigo y Gabriela, The Naked and Famous, The Staves, Frank Turner, and more. Each concert will feature at least two performances in someone's home, and many of the lineups are being kept secret until the actual event. To find out who's playing in your city and to register for tickets, head to Sofar Sounds. Registration is free, though making a donation to Amnesty International is encouraged.

    Music and art have always been powerful partners to the cause of justice because they share an ability to stir something deep within us, secretary general of Amnesty International Salil Shetty said in a statement (via Billboard).They help us to look beyond borders and see what unites us.The shows will be an opportunity to reflect on our shared humanity and strengthen our resolve to tackle this unprecedented humanitarian challenge.

    Here's a full list of the announced acts so far:

    Above & Beyond

    Bad Suns

    Band of Skulls

    Benjamin Francis Leftwich

    Billy Bragg

    Broods

    Cosmo Sheldrake

    DWN

    David Arnold and Michael Price

    David Wrench (DJ Set)

    Daughter

    Eliza & The Bear

    ESKA

    Fenech Soler

    Flyte (DJ Set)

    Fossils

    Frank Turner

    Freshlyground

    Frightened Rabbit

    Ghetts

    Gorgon City

    Gregory Porter

    Grouplove

    Hot Chip

    Hudson Taylor

    Indian Ocean

    Jack Garratt

    James Morrison

    Jessie Ware

    JP Cooper

    Julien Baker

    Kate Tempest

    Kevin Ross

    Kiah Victoria

    KT Tunstall

    Lewis Watson

    Lianne La Havas

    Local Natives

    Matthew Herbert (DJ Set)

    Megan Washington

    Morcheeba

    Nadine Shah

    Ngaiire

    Nigel Godrich (DJ Set)

    Nina Nesbitt

    Nothing but Thieves

    Oh Wonder

    Paper Route

    Parvaaz

    Phoebe Ryan

    POLIA

    Public Service Broadcasting

    Reverend And The Makers

    Ritviz

    Rodrigo y Gabriela

    Rudimental

    Sampa the Great

    SK Shlomo

    Skrat

    Suli Breaks

    The Fratellis

    The Griswolds

    The Jezabels

    The Naked and Famous

    The National

    The Staves

    Tokio Myers

    Toothless

    Wild Beasts

    William Fitzsimmons

    Zero 7 (DJ Set)

