Pellas et Mlisande review fresh light on Debussy's mysterious fairytale

Garsington Opera, Wormsley

An innovative, striking production that eschews the usual symbolist approach and gets to grips with the story's rich complexities

We tend to think of Debussy's symbolist tragedy primarily as a hermetic work, examining half-voiced, festering emotions in an aristocratic world remote from the mundane. But are we right to do so? And if not, then what is the external reality that its protagonists so carefully seek to avoid? These are some of the questions posed by Michael Boyd's new staging, a striking achievement that blends tradition with innovation to shed fresh light on the opera's complexities.

Boyd's approach to the narrative is straightforward, avoiding the psychoanalytic or absurdist glosses that some have foisted on the work of late. Yet at the same time, he opens up its frame of reference. The drama plays itself out not in seclusion, but in a functioning royal court where ritual constricts emotion. Jonathan McGovern's Pellas has to kneel in frustrated deference before Brian Bannatyne-Scott's Arkel, when official permission to visit his dying friend Marcellus is refused. Later, when he sneaks into the garden, tracked by Paul Gay's Golaud, to watch Andrea Carroll's Mlisande comb her hair, it's clear that both men have surreptitiously absented themselves from some grand formal occasion.

