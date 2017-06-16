ALFIE BOE, 43, is the classical tenor who has sold more than a million albums in the UK. He has appeared in Les Misrables, sung with English National Opera and performed at the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Concert. He is touring with Michael Ball and they appear at Greenwich Music Time in London on June 30. greenwichmusictime.co.uk
Classical singer Alfie Boe: Six best albums
