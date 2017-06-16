Barokksolistene dancing, chanting, craft beer and unimpeachable virtuosity

Norwegian violinist Bjarte Eike mixes period-performance with alehouse singalongs to exhilarating effect. Who cares what label you give this music?

What do you like to listen to and how would you describe it? Music inevitably gets put into pigeonholes, however much we resist. But every so often, from a classical viewpoint at least, comes a sign that the labels might be losing their grip. On Monday night in London, you could have heard a group of Scandinavia's finest baroque musicians tearing into a mainly folk set in Bush Hall, or, over at the Barbican, the Britten Sinfonia teaming up with DJ Jeff Mills. More than a century after the gramophone detached the enjoyment of music from its live performance and accentuated a growing divide between popular music and the clever-clever stuff, is the border between the two being dismantled again?

Time was when the two shared the same homes. The Alehouse Sessions the brainchild of Norwegian violinist Bjarte Eike are informal concerts taking us back to Oliver Cromwell's Commonwealth, when theatres were closed, church music was banned and pubs were suddenly full of highly trained musicians wanting to perform for money. Eike and his period-performance group, Barokksolistene, aim to recreate the spirit of these gatherings. The Bush Hall concert, which came between performances at the Salisbury and Dresden festivals, came complete with a pop-up craft beer stand at the back of the hall.

