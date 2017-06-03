Ariana Grande visits injured fans in hospital

Singer whose concert in Manchester ended in horror is photographed on social media hugging one of the girls injured in the attack

US singer Ariana Grande has visited young fans injured in the Manchester terror attack in hospital. The pop star was photographed on social media hugging youngsters in a ward at the Royal Manchester children's hospital a visit that left one father in tears.

Grande's all-star benefit concert will take place on Sunday, less than two weeks after a suicide bombing at her gig in Manchester killed 22 people and injured scores more.

