BADBADNOTGOOD Announce New Late Night Tales Mix

    BADBADNOTGOODare the latest group to contribute a mix to the Late Night Talesseries. Their 21-track compilation is out July 28, and features music from Erasmo Carlos, Stereolab, Thundercat, Lydia Lunch, the Beach Boys, Donnie & Joe Emerson, and more. The bandcovered the song To You by one of their favorite artists, Andy Shauf. Listen to a six-minute sampler of the playlist below. We decided to use it as a vehicle to show everyone all the amazing music we have gotten to experience by touring and meeting new people, they said in a press release.Recent contributions to the Late Night Tales series include mixesfrom Jon Hopkins, Ryksopp, Metronomy, Belle and Sebastian, MGMT, and more.

    BADBADNOTGOOD are currently on tour until November. They will be performing at Pitchfork Music Festival Paris this year. See their full schedule here. They last released IV in 2016.

    Late Night Tales: BADBADNOTGOOD:

    01 Boards Of Canada: Olson
    02 Erasmo Carlos: Vida Antiga
    03 Gene Williams: Don't Let Your Love Fade Away
    04 The Chosen Few: People Make The World Go Round
    05 Esther Phillips: Home Is Where the Hatred Is
    06 Delegation: Oh Honey
    07 Velly Joonas: Kes on aeg
    08 Stereolab: The Flower Called Nowhere
    09 Kiki Gyan: Disco Dancer
    10 Admas: Anchi Bale Game
    11 Francis Bebey: Sanza Nocturne
    12 Thundercat: For Love I Come
    13 River Tiber: West [ft. Daniel Caesar]
    14 Charlotte Day Wilson: Work
    15 The Beach Boys: Don't Talk (Put Your Head On My Shoulder)
    16 Donnie & Joe Emerson: Baby
    17 Les Prospection: Lido
    18 Grady Tate: And I Love Her
    19 BadBadNotGood: To You (Andy Shauf cover)
    20 Steve Kuhn: The Meaning Of Love
    21 Lydia Lunch: You, Me and Jim Beam

