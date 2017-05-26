alt=BADBADNOTGOOD Announce New Late Night Tales Mix />
BADBADNOTGOODare the latest group to contribute a mix to the Late Night Talesseries. Their 21-track compilation is out July 28, and features music from Erasmo Carlos, Stereolab, Thundercat, Lydia Lunch, the Beach Boys, Donnie & Joe Emerson, and more. The bandcovered the song To You by one of their favorite artists, Andy Shauf. Listen to a six-minute sampler of the playlist below. We decided to use it as a vehicle to show everyone all the amazing music we have gotten to experience by touring and meeting new people, they said in a press release.Recent contributions to the Late Night Tales series include mixesfrom Jon Hopkins, Ryksopp, Metronomy, Belle and Sebastian, MGMT, and more.
BADBADNOTGOOD are currently on tour until November. They will be performing at Pitchfork Music Festival Paris this year. See their full schedule here. They last released IV in 2016.
Late Night Tales: BADBADNOTGOOD:
01 Boards Of Canada: Olson
02 Erasmo Carlos: Vida Antiga
03 Gene Williams: Don't Let Your Love Fade Away
04 The Chosen Few: People Make The World Go Round
05 Esther Phillips: Home Is Where the Hatred Is
06 Delegation: Oh Honey
07 Velly Joonas: Kes on aeg
08 Stereolab: The Flower Called Nowhere
09 Kiki Gyan: Disco Dancer
10 Admas: Anchi Bale Game
11 Francis Bebey: Sanza Nocturne
12 Thundercat: For Love I Come
13 River Tiber: West [ft. Daniel Caesar]
14 Charlotte Day Wilson: Work
15 The Beach Boys: Don't Talk (Put Your Head On My Shoulder)
16 Donnie & Joe Emerson: Baby
17 Les Prospection: Lido
18 Grady Tate: And I Love Her
19 BadBadNotGood: To You (Andy Shauf cover)
20 Steve Kuhn: The Meaning Of Love
21 Lydia Lunch: You, Me and Jim Beam