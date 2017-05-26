alt=BADBADNOTGOOD Announce New Late Night Tales Mix />

BADBADNOTGOODare the latest group to contribute a mix to the Late Night Talesseries. Their 21-track compilation is out July 28, and features music from Erasmo Carlos, Stereolab, Thundercat, Lydia Lunch, the Beach Boys, Donnie & Joe Emerson, and more. The bandcovered the song To You by one of their favorite artists, Andy Shauf. Listen to a six-minute sampler of the playlist below. We decided to use it as a vehicle to show everyone all the amazing music we have gotten to experience by touring and meeting new people, they said in a press release.Recent contributions to the Late Night Tales series include mixesfrom Jon Hopkins, Ryksopp, Metronomy, Belle and Sebastian, MGMT, and more.

BADBADNOTGOOD are currently on tour until November. They will be performing at Pitchfork Music Festival Paris this year. See their full schedule here. They last released IV in 2016.

Late Night Tales: BADBADNOTGOOD:

01 Boards Of Canada: Olson

02 Erasmo Carlos: Vida Antiga

03 Gene Williams: Don't Let Your Love Fade Away

04 The Chosen Few: People Make The World Go Round

05 Esther Phillips: Home Is Where the Hatred Is

06 Delegation: Oh Honey

07 Velly Joonas: Kes on aeg

08 Stereolab: The Flower Called Nowhere

09 Kiki Gyan: Disco Dancer

10 Admas: Anchi Bale Game

11 Francis Bebey: Sanza Nocturne

12 Thundercat: For Love I Come

13 River Tiber: West [ft. Daniel Caesar]

14 Charlotte Day Wilson: Work

15 The Beach Boys: Don't Talk (Put Your Head On My Shoulder)

16 Donnie & Joe Emerson: Baby

17 Les Prospection: Lido

18 Grady Tate: And I Love Her

19 BadBadNotGood: To You (Andy Shauf cover)

20 Steve Kuhn: The Meaning Of Love

21 Lydia Lunch: You, Me and Jim Beam