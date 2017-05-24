Beach Boys Announce New Compilation With Wild Honey Stereo Mix, Unreleased Tracks

The Beach Boys have announced a new compilation,1967 - Sunshine Tomorrow, which gathers a new mix of their albumWild Honey (in stereo for the first time) along with 54 previously unreleased recordings. Those recordings includetracks from theWild HoneyandSmiley Smilesessions, as well as live recordings that were captured during concerts from around that time. The set arrives on 2xCD and digitally on June 30 viaCapitol. The new stereo mix ofWild Honeyis also being pressed to vinyl, and is set to be released that same day. Check out the full tracklist for1967 - Sunshine Tomorrow here.