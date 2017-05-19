Soundgarden's Chris Cornell Remembered by Brian Wilson, St. Vincent, Nile Rodgers, More

Music figures are paying tribute Chris Cornell, who died suddenly yesterday at the age of 52. The grunge icon formed Soundgarden in 1984, co-founded Temple of the Dog with future Pearl Jam members in 1990, and joined Rage Against the Machine

members in the early 2000s to form Audioslave. He had performed with Soundgarden hours before his death. Among those to share

remembrances are Jimmy Page, St. Vincent, Nile Rodgers, Elton John, Best Coast's Bethany Cosentino, Four Tet, and Brian Wilson. See their tributes below.

RIP Chris Cornell

Incredibly Talented

Incredibly Young

Incredibly Missed. pic.twitter.com/pKNI4tKiXz

- Jimmy Page (@JimmyPage) May 18, 2017

A shining voice in music has left us in the midnight. He was a complex and gentle soul #ChrisCornell has flown into the black hole sun.

- Perry Farrell (@perryfarrell) May 18, 2017

Very sad news about Chris Cornell today. A sad loss of a great talent to the world, his friends and family. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/BlgxE6cJLH - Joe Perry (@JoePerry) May 18, 2017

Chris Cornell. Damn. Was legit just playing "Outshined" yesterday. Such a loss. - St. Vincent (@st_vincent) May 18, 2017

A mutual friend called me and tells me my bro passed away. #RIPChrisCornell You are a great

artist Love to Vicki and fam @nilerodgers pic.twitter.com/FhG0fhT0q1

- Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) May 18, 2017

I'm very sad to hear about Chris Cornell passing. Especially when one is so young and talented. Love & Mercy to Chris' family, friends, fans - Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) May 18, 2017

Shocked and saddened by the sudden death of @chriscornell. A great singer, songwriter and the loveliest man.

pic.twitter.com/Hwdgst8kmg - Elton John (@eltonofficial) May 18, 2017

SO SO stunned to hear about Chris Cornell! Such a terrible and sad loss! Thinking of his family tonight! RIP

- Dave Navarro (@DaveNavarro) May 18, 2017

can't adequately say just how much i love soundgarden/chris cornell. really important to me as a songwriter/guitarist. so sad about this :( - sadie dupuis (@sad13) May 18, 2017