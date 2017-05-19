Newsvine

Soundgarden's Chris Cornell Remembered by Brian Wilson, St. Vincent, Nile Rodgers, More

    Music figures are paying tribute Chris Cornell, who died suddenly yesterday at the age of 52. The grunge icon formed Soundgarden in 1984, co-founded Temple of the Dog with future Pearl Jam members in 1990, and joined Rage Against the Machine
    members in the early 2000s to form Audioslave. He had performed with Soundgarden hours before his death. Among those to share
    remembrances are Jimmy Page, St. Vincent, Nile Rodgers, Elton John, Best Coast's Bethany Cosentino, Four Tet, and Brian Wilson. See their tributes below.

    RIP Chris Cornell

    Incredibly Talented

    Incredibly Young

    Incredibly Missed. pic.twitter.com/pKNI4tKiXz

    - Jimmy Page (@JimmyPage) May 18, 2017

    A shining voice in music has left us in the midnight. He was a complex and gentle soul #ChrisCornell has flown into the black hole sun.

    - Perry Farrell (@perryfarrell) May 18, 2017

    A mutual friend called me and tells me my bro passed away. #RIPChrisCornell You are a great
    artist Love to Vicki and fam @nilerodgers pic.twitter.com/FhG0fhT0q1

    - Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) May 18, 2017

    SO SO stunned to hear about Chris Cornell! Such a terrible and sad loss! Thinking of his family tonight! RIP

    - Dave Navarro (@DaveNavarro) May 18, 2017

