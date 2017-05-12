Newsvine

Alright everyone, chill: why ambient is one of the sounds of the summer

    Brian Eno's favourite music genre is getting cool again, as a number of events dedicate new areas to the art of the chillout. But why now?

    Unless you're from the new breed of permanently hydrated festival-goer that brings chia seeds to snack on at their 9am terrarium-making workshop, chances are you'll feel a bit fragile at some point. Hardened festivallers will know the feeling: the kind of fragile where even putting on wellies to queue for breakfast can reduce you to tears. Perhaps mindful of such inevitability, festivals are turning to ambient music this summer to try to help soothe weary souls and make a sudden squall of hail seem like a friendly exfoliation from the man upstairs.

