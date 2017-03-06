The Union Chapel is one of this country's great venues. A place that has the reverence you would expect from a functioning chapel though not so much that it intimidates. It's forgiving; half-empty or full, there's always a good atmosphere. But when it is sold out, with a band on a roll and an audience ready to go with them, then it comes into its own, becomes very special.
Fairport Convention – Union Chapel,London
