Newsvine

Audrey Warde

Audrey Warde does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About The piano keys are black and white but they sound like a million colors in your mind. Articles: 0 Seeds: 191 Comments: 0 Since: Feb 2016

Fairport Convention – Union Chapel,London

Current Status: Untrusted (25)
Seeded by Audrey Warde View Original Article: wardepiano92.wordpress.com
Seeded on Sun Mar 5, 2017 10:53 PM
    Discuss:

    The Union Chapel is one of this country's great venues. A place that has the reverence you would expect from a functioning chapel though not so much that it intimidates. It's forgiving; half-empty or full, there's always a good atmosphere. But when it is sold out, with a band on a roll and an audience ready to go with them, then it comes into its own, becomes very special.

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor