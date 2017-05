Following a prolific two-year run that brought Ultraviolence and Honeymoon, Lana Del Rey limited her musical output in 2016. Now, though, she appears set to return with her fifth album, which she's previewing today with a new single called "Love". Check it out below.

LDR has lined up a string of European festival appearances for this summer, including appearances at Lollapalooza Paris, Helsinki's Flow Festival, Oslo's Oya Festival, and Way Out West Festival in Göteborg, Sweden.