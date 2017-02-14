Newsvine

Audrey Warde

Audrey Warde does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About The piano keys are black and white but they sound like a million colors in your mind. Articles: 0 Seeds: 191 Comments: 0 Since: Feb 2016

Moby's schtick: musician claims Donald Trump is being blackmailed by Russia

Current Status: Duplicated (30)
Seeded by Audrey Warde View Original Article: wardepiano92.wordpress.com
Seeded on Tue Feb 14, 2017 3:50 PM
    Discuss:

    DJ claims he spent the weekend 'talking to friends who work in DC' and could 'accurately' post insider information on the Trump presidency

    In the wake of the US election, the past few months have felt like an alternate reality for many. But even in the wildest of alternate realities, did anybody think Moby would be the one to bring down the Trump administration?

    In a Facebook post on Monday, the American DJ, musician and animal rights activist claimed he had spent the weekend "talking to friends who work in dc [sic]" and could therefore "accurately" post insider information about the Trump presidency.

    Continue reading…

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor