Newsvine

Audrey Warde

Audrey Warde does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About The piano keys are black and white but they sound like a million colors in your mind. Articles: 0 Seeds: 259 Comments: 0 Since: Feb 2016

Watch The National Perform New Sleep Well Beast Songs on CBS This Morning

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Audrey Warde View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONTumblr
Seeded on Sat Sep 9, 2017 10:00 PM
    Discuss:

    The National took the stage on CBS This Morningtoday to perform a selection of songs from their new album Sleep Well Beast. Live from Jimi Hendrix famous Electric Lady Studios in New York, the band performed Turtleneck, Day I Die, Nobody Else Will Be There, and The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness.Watch a clip

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor