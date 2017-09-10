The National took the stage on CBS This Morningtoday to perform a selection of songs from their new album Sleep Well Beast. Live from Jimi Hendrix famous Electric Lady Studios in New York, the band performed Turtleneck, Day I Die, Nobody Else Will Be There, and The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness.Watch a clip
Watch The National Perform New Sleep Well Beast Songs on CBS This Morning
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Sat Sep 9, 2017 10:00 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment