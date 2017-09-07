Newsvine

Beck debuts new song No Distraction: Stream

    Photo by Philip Cosores

    Originally intended for release last year,Beckwill finally release his new album,Colors, on October 13th. Singles from the LP - includingWow,Dreams, andUp All Night- have been appearing as far back as 2015, but only Dear Life has been shared since the record was officially announced. Now it turns out another new track called No Distraction was quietly debuted byKCRW radioover the weekend.

    (Read:The 25 Most Anticipated Albums of Fall2017)

    No Distraction is a Police jam for the modern technophile, those of us with our heads in our phones instead of looking up at the person in front of us. Speaking toQ last fall, Beck described the song as being about how anybody who has a phone or computer lives with the distractions pulling you this way and that. We haven't figured out how to have access to everybody and everything all the time and how it affects us physically and neurologically. Or at least I haven't. My analogy to friends has been that I feel as if somebody has removed the front door of my house, permanently.

    Take a listen to No Distractionby skipping to the 20:14 mark below (via The Future Heart).

