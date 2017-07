Exclusive: ex-roadie says star and band, who duetted on 1981 hit Under Pressure, made number of 'raw but good' tracks

David Bowie and Queen recorded a whole batch of songs that have never been released, according to a former roadie.

The tantalising prospect of a hidden cache of recordings by such huge rock stars has been revealed by Peter Hince, who was head of Queen's road crew when the band and Bowie collaborated on their hit song, Under Pressure, in 1981.

